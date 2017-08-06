EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Attorney, GOP leader Bryan Smith

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith, who also serves as the 1st Vice Chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. Smith appeared on behalf of himself and was not speaking for the committee during this interview.
Eaton and Smith discussed the current state of the Republican party in east Idaho and the nation, challenges the party faces and where Smith believes the GOP will be in the future.
Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
