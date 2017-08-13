EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Pizza Pie Cafe Founder Matt Smith

0

Updated at 5:00 am, August 13th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Matt Smith, the founder of Pizza Pie Cafe.

Smith and his wife moved to Rexburg in 2003 and purchased Craigo’s Pizza in Rexburg. A few years later they moved the pizza restaurant into a larger building, changed the name to Pizza Pie Cafe and opened locations in Ammon, Pocatello and elsewhere.

Pizza Pie Cafe now has 16 restaurants in the mountain west and Smith is embarking on new challenges.

Watch the interview above to see what’s next for the restaurant and find out what types of pizza are the most popular in east Idaho.

