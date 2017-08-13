EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Pizza Pie Cafe Founder Matt Smith

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Matt Smith, the founder of Pizza Pie Cafe.
Smith and his wife moved to Rexburg in 2003 and purchased Craigo’s Pizza in Rexburg. A few years later they moved the pizza restaurant into a larger building, changed the name to Pizza Pie Cafe and opened locations in Ammon, Pocatello and elsewhere.
Pizza Pie Cafe now has 16 restaurants in the mountain west and Smith is embarking on new challenges.
Watch the interview above to see what’s next for the restaurant and find out what types of pizza are the most popular in east Idaho.
ATTORNEY, GOP LEADER BRYAN SMITH
SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVOR MATT MORGAN
‘NAKED & AFRAID’ STAR, POCATELLO NATIVE JEFF ZAUSCH
LT. GOV. BRAD LITTLE AND HIS RUN FOR GOVERNOR
DEORR KUNZ’S GRANDMOTHER TRINA BATES CLEGG
JUDGES DANE WATKINS, MICHELLE MALLARD & OUR LEGAL SYSTEM
DON ASLETT: AMERICA’S #1 CLEANING EXPERT
REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TOMMY AHLQUIST
BONNEVILLE JOINT SCHOOL DIST. 93 SUPERINTENDENT CHUCK SHACKETT
SHOULD EITC BECOME A COMMUNITY COLLEGE?
OUTDOOR ACTIVISTS ROB THORNBERRY & ROB PARKINS
MORMON TEMPLE DEPT. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ELDER LARRY WILSON
CINDY COVINGTON: THE CREATOR OF THE POTTY PROTECTOR
NEW BYUI PRES., FIRST LADY HENRY AND KELLY EYRING
FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT FRANK MONTOYA
AUTHOR & JOURNALIST BRENDA BAUMGARTNER STANLEY
MAMA DRAGONS DEBBIE GLENN AND LORI EMBREE
OUTGOING BYUI PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY CLARK & CHRISTINE GILBERT
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com