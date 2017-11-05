East Idaho Newsmakers: 15-year-old vocal sensation Lexi Walker

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with 15-year-old vocal sensation Lexi Walker.

As a SONY recording artist, her young career has included performances with Kristen Chenoweth, The Piano Guys, Lindsey Stirling and more. She has opened shows for international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, country mega star Clint Black, and Tony-award winning vocalist Idina Menzel.

She’s had viral videos of the national anthem, Let It Go and more recently, a medley from Beauty and the Beast with BYU Vocal Point.

Her extraordinary talent has been shared around the world with notable performances at the Beijing International Film Festival, National Concert Hall in Taipei, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Disney World and for our Troops at the Kennedy Center.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview with Lexi Walker.

