EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Gay Mormon blogger, local business owner Josh Searle

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Josh Searle.
Searle was born and raised on a farm in east Idaho. He is the founder of the popular blog Bravely Botching Life, the creator of of The Josh Searle Channel on YouTube and the owner of Pick Me Up Drinks in Ammon.
Searle is gay and is prominently featured on The Church of Jesus Christ of LAtter-day Saints Mormon and Gay website.
During their conversation, Nate asks Josh about his experience of being an active gay Mormon and what his message is for other Latter-day Saints who may be gay. They also discuss Josh’s business and a variety of other topics.
Watch the video above for the entire conversation.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff