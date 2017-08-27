EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Gay Mormon blogger, local business owner Josh Searle

0

Updated at 4:00 am, August 27th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Josh Searle.

Searle was born and raised on a farm in east Idaho. He is the founder of the popular blog Bravely Botching Life, the creator of of The Josh Searle Channel on YouTube and the owner of Pick Me Up Drinks in Ammon.

Searle is gay and is prominently featured on The Church of Jesus Christ of LAtter-day Saints Mormon and Gay website.

During their conversation, Nate asks Josh about his experience of being an active gay Mormon and what his message is for other Latter-day Saints who may be gay. They also discuss Josh’s business and a variety of other topics.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS ARCHIVE

CONGRESSMAN & GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE RAUL LABRADOR

PIZZA PIE CAFE FOUNDER MATT SMITH

ATTORNEY, GOP LEADER BRYAN SMITH

SEXUAL ABUSE SURVIVOR MATT MORGAN

STEPHANIE MICKELSEN

‘NAKED & AFRAID’ STAR, POCATELLO NATIVE JEFF ZAUSCH

LT. GOV. BRAD LITTLE AND HIS RUN FOR GOVERNOR

DEORR KUNZ’S GRANDMOTHER TRINA BATES CLEGG

JUDGES DANE WATKINS, MICHELLE MALLARD & OUR LEGAL SYSTEM

DON ASLETT: AMERICA’S #1 CLEANING EXPERT

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TOMMY AHLQUIST

AMMON MAYOR DANA KIRKHAM

BONNEVILLE JOINT SCHOOL DIST. 93 SUPERINTENDENT CHUCK SHACKETT

THE OWNERS OF FIN FUN

SHOULD EITC BECOME A COMMUNITY COLLEGE?

OUTDOOR ACTIVISTS ROB THORNBERRY & ROB PARKINS

MORMON TEMPLE DEPT. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ELDER LARRY WILSON

SURVIVORMAN LES STROUD

CINDY COVINGTON: THE CREATOR OF THE POTTY PROTECTOR

NEW BYUI PRES., FIRST LADY HENRY AND KELLY EYRING

FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT FRANK MONTOYA

LIFE AFTER PRISON: CHRIS TAPP

AUTHOR & JOURNALIST BRENDA BAUMGARTNER STANLEY

MAMA DRAGONS DEBBIE GLENN AND LORI EMBREE

OUTGOING BYUI PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY CLARK & CHRISTINE GILBERT