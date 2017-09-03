EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: New Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson

Updated at 4:00 am, September 3rd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with Bryce Johnson, the new Chief of Police for the city of Idaho Falls. Johnson takes over for Chief Mark McBride, who retired last month.

On Monday, August 14, the Idaho Falls Police Department welcomed Chief Johnson. After a panel of six unanimously chose Johnson for the job, he and his family made the long trip south from Juneau, Alaska where he had been serving as Chief of Police for the last four years.

Johnson was heavily engaged with various community organizations, including an influential domestic violence organization called Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies (AWARE). He also served as chairperson of the Alaska Police Standards Council, a board member for the Alaska Chiefs of Police Association and for Juneau Housing First, a non-profit focused on solving homelessness. Chief Johnson actively volunteered in the community with many youth groups, including Family Promise, the Boy Scouts of America and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

During their conversation, Eaton asks Johnson about his vision for the Idaho Falls Police Department and what he hopes to accomplish.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.

