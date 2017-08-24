New Idaho Falls police chief sworn in

0

Updated at 7:54 pm, August 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The new police chief for the city of Idaho Falls was sworn in at tonight’s City Council meeting.

On Monday, August 14, the Idaho Falls Police Department welcomed new Chief of Police, Bryce Johnson. After a panel of six unanimously chose Johnson for the job, the Johnson family made the long trip south from Juneau, Alaska. They are excited to call Idaho Falls their new home.

Johnson served four years as Chief of Police for the Juneau Police Department. There, he was heavily engaged with various community organizations, including an influential domestic violence organization called Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies (AWARE). He also served as chairperson of the Alaska Police Standards Council, a board member for the Alaska Chiefs of Police Association and for Juneau Housing First, a non-profit focused on solving homelessness. Chief Johnson actively volunteered in the community with many youth groups, including Family Promise, the Boy Scouts of America and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Juneau is the second largest city in the United States by area. “The public safety challenges in Juneau are somewhat unique to the area because of Alaska’s geography,” explained Chief Johnson. “The area is still suffering from the impact of a financial crisis due to plummeting oil prices. When it came to the budget, I focused on creating a balance between maintaining fiscal responsibility and ensuring the safety of the community was not compromised.”

The Johnson family is now comfortably settled in Idaho Falls. Johnson’s youngest daughter will begin her junior year of high school locally. “We were all impressed by some of the career focused programs offered by the local high schools,” he said.

During his visit to the city for his final interview, Chief Johnson noted the high-caliber staff within the Idaho Falls Police Department. “The people of this department are awesome. I am excited for the opportunity to help them see themselves as the fantastic premier organization they already are and to give them some tools to further develop their skills,” said Johnson.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Johnson Swearing InChief Johnson is passionate about the public safety profession, creating a positive culture and community engagement. He plans to begin learning about community groups in the area right away and to explore more potential partnership opportunities that could be a right fit for the IFPD.

“There is an air of excitement associated with Chief Johnson’s arrival. He exudes such enthusiasm for the law enforcement profession,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “And the fact that he walked right in already understanding that our Idaho Falls law enforcement officers are true professionals shows me that he is going to be very successful here.”

Prior to moving to Juneau, Chief Johnson spent twenty-one years with the Salt Lake City Police Department. Chief Johnson also served for eight years in the United States Naval Reserve as an intelligence analyst.

Chief Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah and a Master of Public Administration degree from Brigham Young University. He previously taught criminal justice classes as an adjunct professor for Salt Lake Community College and the Salt Lake School District.

Chief Johnson was officially sworn in as Chief of Police at tonight’s City Council meeting.