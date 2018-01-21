East Idaho Newsmakers: Kelsee Flatland speaks out after her daughter drowns in the bathtub

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Kelsee Flatland. Flatland is a young Idaho Falls mother who served time in jail after her infant daughter, Zyra, drowned in the bathtub.

Flatland, 27, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after her 13-month-old died while taking a bath in September 2016. Flatland put Zyra and her 2-year-old son in the tub and then went downstairs to pay her cell phone bill. Police say she was on the phone between 35-50 minutes before returning to the bathtub, where she found Zyra submerged in water.

Zyra Flatland | Courtesy Kelsee Flatland

As part of a plea agreement, Kelsee Flatland pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child and was sentenced in July to serve 100 days in jail.

In her first interview since being released from jail, Flatland opens up about what happened the morning Zyra died, how her life has changed since that tragic day, the newborn baby she gave birth to a few months ago and the message she has for every parent.

Watch the conversation in the video player above.

