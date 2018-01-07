East Idaho Newsmakers: Dr. Fahim Rahim & how he wants to transform medicine in east Idaho
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with Dr. Fahim Rahim.
Dr. Rahim is an nephrologist who was born and raised in Pakistan. He moved to east Idaho several years ago and co-founded the Idaho Kidney Institute.
Dr. Rahim & his brother, Dr. Naeem Rahim, attended the New York Medical College and trained in internal medicine and later nephrology. They say they moved to eastern Idaho to provide better health care to much needed rural America.
Dr. Rahim has received the Ellis Island Medals of Honor for his contribution to achievements in dialysis and kidney care.
Dr. Rahim spoke to Nate about healthcare in America, what he plans to do to make medical care cheaper, his projects currently underway in our area and a lot more.
Watch the video above for the entire conversation.
