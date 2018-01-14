East Idaho Newsmakers: How Florence’s Exquisite Candies became one of Idaho’s favorite chocolate shops
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Updated at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Brian Manwaring. He’s the owner of Florence’s Exquisite Candies in Rexburg and has worked in the store his entire life.
Florence’s has been in business since 1981, when Florence Manwaring, Brian’s mother, first began selling her expertly crafted sweets. The business has grown and is known for offering handmade chocolates, toffees, caramels, nuts and other delicacies.
Nate spoke with Brian about the history of the store, some of its most popular products and what’s next for Florence’s.
Click here to visit Florence’s website and Facebook page.
