Newsmakers: Retiring 7th Judicial Trial Court Administrator Burt Butler
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Burt Butler. Butler has been the trial court administrator in the 7th Judicial District of Idaho for nearly 30 years. He recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of April.
A court administrator plans and oversees a courthouse’s administrative operations, facilities, budget and case management procedures.
Butler has seen many changes over the years and he discussed these with Eaton during their conversation.
Watch the video above for the entire interview.
