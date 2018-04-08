Newsmakers: Retiring 7th Judicial Trial Court Administrator Burt Butler

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Burt Butler. Butler has been the trial court administrator in the 7th Judicial District of Idaho for nearly 30 years. He recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of April.

A court administrator plans and oversees a courthouse’s administrative operations, facilities, budget and case management procedures.

Butler has seen many changes over the years and he discussed these with Eaton during their conversation.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

FARR CANDY AND ICE CREAM OWNER KEVIN CALL

MICHELLE HOLT ON THE UNIQUE PROGRAMS AT CEI AND MORE

CHUCK PORTER TALKS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF PORTER’S CRAFT, WHY HE’S CLOSING IT NOW AND WHAT’S NEXT

GREGG LOSINSKI LOOKS BACK AT HIS 34 YEAR CAREER WITH THE IDAHO DEPT. OF FISH AND GAME

HE NEARLY DIED OF A RARE DISEASE. NOW BRETT BOTELHO HOPES TO BECOME A PARALYMPIC ATHLETE.

HOW STUART EDGE WENT FROM CLEANING PORTA-POTTIES TO BECOMING A YOUTUBE STAR

RETIRING Z103 DJ BRAD BARLOW

THEIR DIY WEBSITE IS SO POPULAR HE QUIT HIS JOB. MEET CHRIS & JULIA MARCUM.

PISTOL IN THE PULPIT PASTOR TIM RUPP

THE MAN BEHIND THESE STUNNING PHOTOS & THE SCARY INCIDENT THAT LED HIM TO DISCOVER HIS TALENT

KELSEE FLATLAND SPEAKS OUT AFTER HER DAUGHTER DROWNS IN THE BATHTUB

HOW FLORENCE’S EXQUISITE CANDIES BECAME ONE OF IDAHO’S FAVORITE CHOCOLATE SHOPS