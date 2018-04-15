East Idaho Newsmakers: Playmill Theatre owners Roger and Heidi Merrill

On this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Roger and Heidi Merrill. The Merrills own the Playmill Theatre in West Yellowstone, Montana.

The Playmill Theatre opened in 1964 and over 50 years later has become one of the most popular tourist spots near Yellowstone National Park. Over 35,000 people attend a play or musical at the theatre every summer and former cast members have appeared in Broadway shows.

​This year the theatre will feature The Little Mermaid, Annie Get Your Gun and Newsies. You can purchase tickets here and learn more about the Playmill here.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview with the Merrills.

