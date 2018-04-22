Newsmakers: Democratic candidate AJ Balukoff explains why he’s running for governor

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with Democratic gubernatorial candidate AJ Balukoff. Balukoff is running against Idaho Representative Paulette Jordan in the governor’s primary race May 15. EastIdahoNews.com has invited Jordan to appear on an upcoming episode of Newsmakers.

Balukoff graduated from Brigham Young University and was the first in his family to attend college. After earning his degree, he worked for several accounting firms before starting his own in Boise. He grew the business into the largest locally-owned firm in town. Since then, Balukoff has created and managed multiple businesses including a string of athletic clubs and the Idaho Steelheads hockey team. He also helped build the Grove Hotel and CenturyLink Arena.

Balukoff has been a Boise School District Trustee since 1997 and an advocate for developing quality public schools, community colleges, apprenticeship programs and four-year universities. He and his wife Susan have been married for 37 years. They have eight children and several grandchildren.

During their conversation, Balukoff explained why he’s running for governor, his views on education, gun laws, public lands, the economy and more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

