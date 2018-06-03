Newsmakers: Meet the CEO of the east Idaho company that makes cosmetics for companies around the globe

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Michael Hughes, the CEO of Northwest Cosmetic Labs.

Northwest Cosmetic Labs makes cosmetics, skin care and hair products for companies around the globe. The Idaho Falls based company employees over 400 employees and is growing rapidly.

Hughes has been serving as CEO for less than a year. He has over 18 years of experience in the beauty and skin care industry, beginning his career in Ireland with Procter & Gamble.

In 2003, he transferred to the U.S. with Procter & Gamble, working in Cincinnati, Boston and most recently Iowa City. There he directed operations as the plant manager of Procter & Gamble’s largest beauty care plant.

During their conversation, Hughes shared with Eaton that he has big plans for Northwest Cosmetic Labs and discussed a variety of other topics.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

THE FASCINATING STORY OF HOW THIS LOCAL WOMAN ENDED UP ON THE DOLLAR GOLD COIN

BSA EXEC. CLARKE FARRER AND THE FUTURE OF THE SCOUTS IN EAST IDAHO

BONNEVILLE COUNTY PROSECUTOR DANIEL CLARK

JOHN GROBERG LOOKS BACK AT HIS LIFE, TIME IN TONGA AND TALKS ABOUT NEW MOVIE

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE AJ BALUKOFF EXPLAINS WHY HE’S RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR

PLAYMILL THEATRE OWNERS ROGER AND HEIDI MERRILL

RETIRING 7TH JUDICIAL TRIAL COURT ADMINISTRATOR BURT BUTLER

FARR CANDY AND ICE CREAM OWNER KEVIN CALL

MICHELLE HOLT ON THE UNIQUE PROGRAMS AT CEI AND MORE

CHUCK PORTER TALKS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF PORTER’S CRAFT, WHY HE’S CLOSING IT NOW AND WHAT’S NEXT

GREGG LOSINSKI LOOKS BACK AT HIS 34 YEAR CAREER WITH THE IDAHO DEPT. OF FISH AND GAME