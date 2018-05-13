Newsmakers: BSA Exec. Clarke Farrer and the future of Scouts in east Idaho

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with the Clarke Farrer, the Executive Director and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council.

Last week The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they were separating from the Boy Scouts of America at the end of 2019. This decision will drastically affect the Grand Teton Council as around 80 percent of Scouts in the Council are LDS.

RELATED | Grand Teton BSA CEO invites all youth to continue with Scouts after 2019

During their conversation, Eaton and Farrer talk about the decision, what it means for the future of scouting, controversial decisions the BSA had made over the years and more.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY PROSECUTOR DANIEL CLARK

JOHN GROBERG LOOKS BACK AT HIS LIFE, TIME IN TONGA AND TALKS ABOUT NEW MOVIE

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE AJ BALUKOFF EXPLAINS WHY HE’S RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR

PLAYMILL THEATRE OWNERS ROGER AND HEIDI MERRILL

RETIRING 7TH JUDICIAL TRIAL COURT ADMINISTRATOR BURT BUTLER

FARR CANDY AND ICE CREAM OWNER KEVIN CALL

MICHELLE HOLT ON THE UNIQUE PROGRAMS AT CEI AND MORE

CHUCK PORTER TALKS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF PORTER’S CRAFT, WHY HE’S CLOSING IT NOW AND WHAT’S NEXT

GREGG LOSINSKI LOOKS BACK AT HIS 34 YEAR CAREER WITH THE IDAHO DEPT. OF FISH AND GAME

HE NEARLY DIED OF A RARE DISEASE. NOW BRETT BOTELHO HOPES TO BECOME A PARALYMPIC ATHLETE.

HOW STUART EDGE WENT FROM CLEANING PORTA-POTTIES TO BECOMING A YOUTUBE STAR

RETIRING Z103 DJ BRAD BARLOW

THEIR DIY WEBSITE IS SO POPULAR HE QUIT HIS JOB. MEET CHRIS & JULIA MARCUM.