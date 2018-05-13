Newsmakers: BSA Exec. Clarke Farrer and the future of Scouts in east Idaho
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at | Updated at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton sits down with the Clarke Farrer, the Executive Director and CEO of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council.
Last week The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they were separating from the Boy Scouts of America at the end of 2019. This decision will drastically affect the Grand Teton Council as around 80 percent of Scouts in the Council are LDS.
RELATED | Grand Teton BSA CEO invites all youth to continue with Scouts after 2019
During their conversation, Eaton and Farrer talk about the decision, what it means for the future of scouting, controversial decisions the BSA had made over the years and more.
Watch the video above for the entire conversation.
