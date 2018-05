Newsmakers: The fascinating story of how this local woman ended up on the dollar gold coin

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Randy’L Teton. Teton is a Fort Hall native and is featured on the US Sacagawea dollar gold coin. She is the only living person to currently appear on a United States coin.

During their conversation, Teton shares the fascinating story of how she ended up on the money. She also speaks about her current job, which is being the spokeswoman for the Fort Hall Shoshone-Bannock Indian Tribe, and a variety of other issues.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

