Newsmakers: Damond Watkins on his life, career, politics and surviving a plane crash
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at | Updated at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Damond Watkins. Watkins was born and raised in Idaho Falls and has had a distinguished career in eastern Idaho.
After attending the University of Utah and graduating from Dartmouth College, Watkins began working at Melaleuca. He has been actively involved in state and national politics and was appointed by President Donald Trump last year to serve as a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.
In 2013, Watkins was involved in a plane crash that could have killed him. His injuries were severe and he still suffers the effects of the crash.
Watkins discusses all of this and more in the video above.
