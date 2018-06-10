Newsmakers: Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Wasden has been Attorney General since 2003 and is the longest serving Attorney General in Idaho history.

During their conversation, Wasden and Eaton spoke about open meeting and public records laws, scams and fraud, the role of the Attorney General, the legal rights members of the public have to information and a variety of other topics.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

Click here for more information on the resources mentioned during the interview.

