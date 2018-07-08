Newsmakers Encore: Grandmother of DeOrr Kunz speaks about his disappearance

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, we revisit a conversation Nate Eaton had with Trina Bates Clegg one year ago. Clegg is the grandmother of DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler who disappeared while on a camping trip July 10, 2015.

It’s now been three years since DeOrr vanished and authorities have no idea where he is. Clegg’s daughter, Jessica Mitchell, is DeOrr’s mother and investigators have named her, along with Vernal Kunz, DeOrr’s father, as suspects in the case. They have not been arrested or charged with any crime.

During their conversation last summer, Clegg spoke with Eaton about the case and shared what’s next for her and her family.

