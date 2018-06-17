Newsmakers: Local family strikes YouTube gold with ‘Trinity and Beyond’
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Trinity Cummings and her family.
Trinity is the local 5-year-old girl who stars with her sister, Madison, in the popular YouTube Channel ‘Trinity and Beyond.’ Every day, she, Madison, and her parents, John and Casi, post fun, quirky videos that are watched around the world.
The channel is so successful that John was able to quit his job and they now work full time producing the videos. They hope to reach one million subscribers by the end of June. The Cummings are even moving to Los Angeles for several months to network with other YouTubers.
During their discussion, Eaton and the Cummings discuss how they achieved success, the lessons they’ve learned and what advice they have for other YouTubers.
Click here to visit the ‘Trinity and Beyond’ YouTube channel.
