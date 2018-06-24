Newsmakers: Actor Dean Cain & Officer Daryl Williams want to end bullying and teen suicide

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with actor Dean Cain and law enforcement officer Daryl Williams. Williams has been a reserve officer with the St. Anthony Police Department for a few years and last week, Cain visited eastern Idaho and was also sworn in as a reserve officer.

Cain has appeared in dozens of films and television shows over the year. His most popular role was playing Clark Kent and Superman in the 90s hit “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

During their conversation, Nate asked Cain and Williams about their work with the police department, how they are working to combat childhood bullying and teen suicide and what they hope to accomplish by being reserve officers.

Cain also spoke about what it’s like working in Hollywood with conservative beliefs, why “Lois and Clark” was really cancelled and what he’s working on next.

Click the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

