A hospitalized toddler named Clark, who’s obsessed with Superman, gets a super surprise from Dean Cain

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

When Brooke Lambert heard Dean Cain, the star of the 90s hit “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” was coming to eastern Idaho, she knew she had to do something for her grandson.

Clark, who is 3 years old and appropriately shares a name with Clark Kent, has had a series of health issues since the day he was born. He recently had a liver transplant but Brooke says he always has a smile on his face and loves Superman. He has toys, blankets, trinkets and all sorts of Superman-themed items.

Brooke sent a message to EastIdahoNews.com and asked if she could get a signed photo of Dean during his visit. We told her that would be possible – but decided to take it one step further.

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

