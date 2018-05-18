They thought we were there for a story on their new K9. Then we surprised them for Feel Good Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week is National Police Week and all law enforcement in eastern Idaho (and across the country) deserve our thanks.

We decided to pay a visit to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and surprise the entire office along with a special deputy.

They thought we were there to do a story on their new K9 dog but that’s when we turned the “story” into a surprise.

Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

