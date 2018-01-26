He died delivering bread to the homeless but this man’s incredible legacy lives on

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you with some feel good moments.

We recently learned about Orland Bailey. For nearly 20 years, he visited Mrs. Powell’s, several Albertsons stores, Perkins and other businesses every day to pick up day-old bakery items. He would then donate the goods to organizations around town including the Soup Kitchen, low income apartment complexes, The Haven, domestic violence shelters and more.

Orland recently passed away while on a bread run with his grandson and great grandson. He was doing what he loved — serving others.

His son, Rob Bailey, and grandson, Jesse Heir, are continuing Orland’s legacy by picking up the items a few days a week and delivering them to the same places.

We met up with them to hear the inspiring story and give them some gas cards to help cover fuel expenses.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

After reading an email from this teenager, we knew we had to honor his teacher for Feel Good Friday

A 90-year-old school aide is moved to tears with this Feel Good Friday surprise

Why this young boy, whose brother nearly died in an explosion, is buying groceries for strangers