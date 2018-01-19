After reading an email from this teenager, we knew we had to honor his teacher for Feel Good Friday

This week we decided to pay a visit to Mr. Scherbel, a math teacher at Madison High School. We learned about him from Lincoln Hirrlinger, one of his students.

Lincoln wrote:

Mr. Scherbel comes to school every day with a great attitude and ready to help us learn. Right before Christmas, he and his wife had their fourth kid. Their baby has been in the NICU at the hospital in Idaho Falls. He hopes to bring his baby home this weekend or early next week. When he brings his baby home, it will still require lots of special treatment on top of the normal load of a newborn. The baby needs a special monitoring system and oxygen.

On top of all this, he has been renovating his downstairs of his home so he can rent it out to help pay for some of the costs he has. His family of 6 has to share the upstairs which is only 2 bedrooms 1 bath.

Despite everything going on, Mr. Scherbel comes to school every day with a good attitude and a smile on his face. He is one of my favorite teachers I have ever had and he has had a great impact on me this school year!

We wanted to thank Mr. Scherbel and the kind folks at Scotty’s True Value in Rigby generously offered a gift card for the Scherbels. We showed up at the school with the fun surprise!

