We just gave this teacher 2 envelopes full of cash to benefit a major service project

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you with some feel good moments.

Right now students at Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School are contributing to the 13th annual “Souper Bowl.” In years past, the schools have competed against each other to see who could collect more cans of food for local food banks and soup kitchens.

Last year, more than 144,000 cans were collected between the two schools. That accounted for nearly 30 percent of the total donations the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls received last year.

This year the schools aren’t competing – rather, they’re working together to try and bring in as many cans as possible.

We decided to support both schools with a surprise cash donation from Ashley Furniture HomeStore.

Watch the video above to see how it turned out and if you’re interested in donating food, you can drop items off at either high school until Wednesday, Feb. 7.

