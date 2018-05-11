A special Feel Good Friday Mother’s Day surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, we wanted to do something special for some special ladies. We stopped in at The Gables of Shelley Assisted Living & Memory Care center with flowers for all the women.

It was a special afternoon that we’ll never forget. Watch the video above to see the reaction!

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

