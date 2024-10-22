Is the Sweeto Burrito building in Idaho Falls getting a new tenant? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Nearly a year after Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls permanently shuttered, there’s still no tenant for the building.

Sweeto Burrito closed abruptly in December after five years of business.

In March, EastIdahoNews.com reported The Chicken Shanty, an Oregon-based restaurant chain offering sandwiches, wraps, strips, wings, desserts and drinks, was planning to move into that location. Tyson Miltenberger, the restaurant’s co-founder, told us at the time he was planning to open in June.

Months later, TOK Commercial Real Estate in Idaho Falls has a sign in front of the building listing it for sale. Brent Wilson, who represents both the property owner and the Sweeto franchisee, says Miltenberger defaulted on the lease for the building in September.

“We are back to finding a new tenant for the Idaho Falls Sweeto location,” Wilson writes in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

But Miltenberger provided a much different perspective. He says he’s working out a deal with the property owners and is tentatively planning to open at that location on Jan. 15.

Wilson declined to comment on the specifics, but maintains they are looking for a new tenant.

Additional information will be forthcoming.

Miltenberger and his wife, Erica Mote, opened The Chicken Shanty in 2020 in their hometown of Medford, Oregon. It started as a drive-thru food cart. They’ve since opened multiple brick-and-mortar locations throughout Oregon and Idaho, including one in Meridian and Coeur d’Alene.