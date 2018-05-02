Biz Buzz: Sweeto Burrito returning to eastern Idaho this month

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Popular burrito joint opening in Idaho Falls this month

IDAHO FALLS – It’s a day of rejoicing for burrito connoisseurs.

Those who enjoyed the menu at the Sweeto Burrito food truck several years ago will soon be able to order from the same menu in a new permanent location.

Sweeto Burrito is returning to Idaho Falls in the building formerly occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on 17th Street. Director of Operations Steve Holdeman tells EastIdahoNews.com their menu will include all the popular favorites along with some new options.

“Our new Sweet Chilly Mama can be either a burrito or a salad. It has chutney in it and it’s absolutely delicious,” Holdeman says.

Holdeman says a new dish, the name of which is yet to be announced, will debut on opening day.

Sweeto Burrito was founded by Jon Francia of Rigby in about 2012 in Idaho Falls as a food truck. They moved the food truck to Logan, Utah in 2015. After opening a brick-and-mortar location, they decided to reopen the business in Idaho as a franchise.

“We thought if we’re going to come back to southern Idaho, then the place we need to go is the place where it all started,” says Holdeman. “We already have an established customer base that loved the product back then.”

Sweeto Burrito will open its doors May 16 at 2090 E. 17th Street. Their hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will also be open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

An official grand opening is forthcoming. You can visit their Facebook page for the latest updates.

There are plans to open another Sweeto Burrito in Pocatello later this year.

BIZ BITS

IDAHO FALLS – Nonprofit organizations from the Idaho Falls area are hosting several events Wednesday and Thursday, May 2-3, to commemorate the 2018 running of Idaho Gives. Events include “Dogs and Dogs,” the Start Strong Breakfast, and the Idaho Gives Flash Mob. All of the events are free and open to the public. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE.

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Animal Shelter will be doing their Capital Campaign Kickoff for a new building during Idaho Gives Wednesday. The kickoff includes free hot dogs, raffle and more. The purpose of the kickoff is to help raise awareness of the need for a new animal shelter for Blackfoot. The event will be from 12 – 3 p.m.

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber is hosting a groundbreaking for D.L. Evans Bank, which will be located at 134 North Clark Street. The event is happening Thursday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

POCATELLO – The city of Pocatello’s annual auction is slated for Saturday, May 12. Items up for bid this year include vehicles, office equipment and furniture, tools, phones, televisions, and more. Bidding is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Prime Time Auctions, 3400 South 5th Avenue. The public is invited to view the items before the auction at the Prime Time Auctions yard Friday, May 11 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

HOT TOPICS

STATEWIDE

Idaho gas prices among highest in the nation

Idaho gas prices are ranked 8th highest in the nation, according to a report from AAA Idaho. Agency spokesman Matthew Conde tells EastIdahoNews.com the rise in price is due to a higher than usual consumer demand.

At 9.857 million barrels of gasoline a day, Conde says that’s a new record for nationwide gasoline demand.

“It’s a situation where there is really high demand on available fuel and this is also the time of year when we start switching to the summer blend fuel,” Conde says. “This is a natural break for refineries to shut down for seasonal maintenance, causing a dip in overall inventory nationwide.”

Based on the pattern in previous years, Conde says a travel demand around Memorial Day creates a spike in fuel prices. Prices then typically stabilize during the summer and taper off after Labor Day. At this point, Conde says it’s too early to tell whether fuel prices will decrease.

Washington, Nevada and Oregon are among other western states ranked in the top 10. Conde says it’s common for western states to be in the top 10 because there isn’t as much supply line infrastructure out west as there is on the Gulf coast or the Eastern seaboard. Proximity to crude oil supplies and increases to the gas tax in some states is another factor, Conde says.

ISLAND PARK

People in Island Park and surrounding communities are angry about a proposal to build fences and overpasses for wildlife. County officials are concerned this could hurt business in the area. READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE HERE.

