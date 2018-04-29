INL honors inventors, achievements in 2017

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho National Laboratory held its annual Laboratory Director Awards reception Friday night in Idaho Falls, honoring outstanding research and development accomplishments in support of INL’s mission and highlighting achievements from 2017, including 20 newly issued patents and six copyright assertions.



“2017 was a year of achievement and success at INL, thanks to our dedicated employees,” INL Laboratory Director Mark Peters said. “Tonight’s ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate those achievements and express our gratitude. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and to our entire workforce for what was truly a memorable year. I appreciate everyone’s passion and hard work.”

Rick Demmer, Harry Rollins and Robert Mariani were inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame at the five-patent level. Douglas Akers and Kevin Gering were inducted at the 10-patent level.

The 2017 award recipients were:

Community Award: Mary Adamic

Mary Adamic Inclusive Diversity Award: Theron McGriff

Leadership Award: Eric Dufek

Mission Advancement: Partnership and Collaboration Award: Consequence-driven, Cyber-informed

Engineering Team: Curtis St. Michel, Robert Smith, Sarah Freeman, Amanda Belloff, Roya Gordon, Kara Turner, Jeffrey Klingler

Mission Enabling Individual Award: Gregory English

Mission Enabling Team Award: Advanced Test Reactor Electrical Upgrade Team: Scott Despain, Michael Corbridge, Benjamin England, Russ Howard

Laboratory Award for Early Career Exceptional Achievement: Aaron Craft

Laboratory Award for Exceptional Engineering Achievement: Craig Rieger

Laboratory Award for Exceptional Scientific Achievement: Masashi Shimada

Laboratory Award for Individual Lifetime Achievement in Science and Technology: Stephen G. Johnson

Inventor of the Year Award: Hussein Moradi

Research and Development Technician of the Year Award: James Milloway, Byron White

Operations Technician of the Year Award: Jordan Cox, Tiffany Schorzman

INL Vision Award: Irradiated Materials Characterization Laboratory Team: Emil Franklin, Aaron Balsmeier, Noel Duckwitz, Jeffery Bailey, Jayson Bush

INL Vision Award: No-Idle Motor Coach Team: Ira Pray, Jeffrey Brown, Michael Perez, Bill Ziegler, Colin Letham

This article was first published by BizMojoIdaho.com. It is used here with permission.