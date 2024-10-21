Rigby family loses everything in house fire while traveling to a funeral - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A devastating townhouse fire destroyed everything Celeste Reyna owns, while she was traveling in California with family for the funeral of a close friend.

“By the time the smoke was noticed, the apartment was completely engulfed in flames,” Reyna said. “The firefighters have let us know that it is a complete loss. We have lost everything. There is nothing that is salvageable.”

The fire decimated the townhome on the 200 block of South 5th West, sending thick plumes of black and gray smoke billowing into the sky.

The charred interior of Celeste Reyna’s home on Monday. | Courtesy Celeste Reyna

“(The firefighters) came to put it out and had to cut holes in the top of the roof,” she said, as the fire had spread to the attic.

Her father called on Saturday evening to inform them that their home was in flames, and the family returned to Rigby Sunday evening.

On Monday, Central Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Joe Schimanski said the blaze was caused by a bathroom ceiling fan that malfunctioned.

Reyna’s family has lived in Rigby since 2018, where she works as a caretaker in someone’s home. She’s lives in the townhome with her adult daughter and her daughter’s girlfriend.

Celeste Reyna, right, poses with her daughter Lexi. | Courtesy Lori Davis

“I personally have experienced a lot in my life. I have had a lot of ups and downs medically. This is something extremely different,” she said. “… I am a really positive thinker, and I truly find the upside to everything. … I’ve had a lot in my life and very little in my life, and I’ve been happy at all ends of life, but I’m having a really hard time with this.”

The three women lost almost of their clothes in the fire.

“I have about four pairs of jeans and some flannels, but I know that my girls don’t have really anything,” Reyna said. “They literally are in need of clothing, work jeans and clothes of all types. Winter’s on its way here, so we could really use that – maybe some winter shoes.”

Reyna said the worst part has been losing all her family photographs and other irreplaceable items.

“Monetary things can all be replaced, but pictures and things like that, I’m having a really difficult time with,” she said. “But we’ll get through it. … We’ll bounce back somehow. I have a lot of faith, so it’ll be all right.”

Damage from the fire is shown as Celeste Reyna tours her home on Monday for the first time since the blaze. | Courtesy Celeste Reyna

For now, the three are temporarily staying with relatives and friends.

“At this point, we don’t really have the finances to get another place, so we’re kind of just crashing where we can,” Reyna said. “… I can’t do this forever, I just don’t know.”

If you would like to help Reyna’s family recover, you can contribute to their GoFundMe here. As of Monday afternoon, $350 has been raised.

Her sister-in-law Lori Davis said the family is also collecting donations such as clothing, beds, appliances, furniture, toiletries and other items to help Reyna’s family. Davis can be reached at (208) 703-0496.

“They’re just the best people,” Davis said. “They would just do anything for anybody.”

The townhome is insured and will be rebuilt, but that process could take nine months or more.

In the interim, the family has access to a storage unit where donated items can be stored until their home is rebuilt.

“The community outreach has been phenomenal. The town has just pulled together,” Reyna said. “I’ve been really relieved, and just so grateful and humbled.”

First responders ensure all the flames have been extinguished Saturday evening in Rigby. | Courtesy Celeste Reyna