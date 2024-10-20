Raging flames and smoke consume townhome in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A blazing fire incinerated a townhome on the 200 block of South 5th West on Saturday evening near Rigby High School.

“Upon arrival we found heavy smoke and fire blowing out of the bedroom window,” Central Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Joe Schimanski said.

More than 20 firefighters battled the blaze for 20-25 minutes before the main flames were extinguished.

“We cut a hole in the roof,” Schimanski said. “The fire had spread to the attic area, so we had to make sure that the roof was clear.”

No individuals were injured in the fire, the deputy chief reported, as the home’s occupants were out of town when the blaze ignited.

Fire Departments from Rigby, Menan, Lewisville, Ucon and Central Fire District responded to the incident – deploying three fire engines, a ladder truck, tender and command vehicle at the site. Jefferson County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

Smoke billows from a townhome in Rigby. | Courtesy photo

The call for the fire came in at about 5:30 p.m., and first responders finished checking for hot spots around 8 p.m.

The fire did not spread to any of the connected townhomes, although one neighbor’s door was kicked in during the response. The adjacent properties were damaged by smoke and carbon monoxide.

The Idaho Chaplains were on scene and arranged places for the affected families to spend the night, Schimanski said.

The townhome is considered a total loss. Damages are estimated at $250,000 to the house and at least $50,000 in personal items.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.