His wife died of cancer. Now he’s honoring her while helping other cancer patients in a special way.

We recently learned about a man named Shane Wilker. In July 2011, his wife, Shannon, died of breast cancer.

Shane was devastated but decided to do something in his wife’s honor. He created the Shannon Wilker Foundation and launched the ‘Crusade Against Cancer’ race with all proceeds going to people and families dealing with cancer in eastern Idaho.

Wilker has provided gas cards, hotel rooms, food and other items for families in need and the money is raised through donations, the sell of his book and the ‘Crusade Against Cancer’ run, which will be held Saturday, June 9 at Snake River Landing.

Families and individuals are invited to sign up for the race and dress like a superhero. Click here for more information.

We decided to thank Wilker for all he has done for others and recently surprised him during a meeting at the Teton Cancer Institute.

