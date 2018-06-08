His kindness at Wendy’s touched thousands. Now we surprise the ‘Frosty man’ for Feel Good Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently posted a story about a man at Wendy’s who generously purchased a Frosty for every child in the restaurant. Many of you responded and said the same gentleman routinely performs this kind act every time he visits Wendy’s. Some of you suggested that we thank him for Feel Good Friday.

After doing some research, we learned the man’s name is Steven Loveland and he has been doing these sweet acts for several years.

We tracked Steven down in his neighborhood – where he was helping a neighbor dig a hole for a pond. That’s when we surprised him with Wendy’s gift cards.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE THE SURPRISE!

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

