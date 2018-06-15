Kids at lemonade stands get a surprise (and big tips!) for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week we visited several eastern Idaho neighborhoods looking for lemonade and treat stands. We wanted to surprise the kids working at these stands with some pretty big tips. Then we took the cold drinks, popsicles and cookies to people working outside on a warm day.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE THE SURPRISE!

If you have a Feel Good Friday idea, please email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

