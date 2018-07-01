Newsmakers: Departing Idaho Falls Power GM Jackie Flowers

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with departing Idaho Falls Power General Manager Jackie Flowers.

Flowers has accepted a position as the Director of Tacoma Public Utilities and will leave her post with the Idaho Falls utility on July 20. She will begin her new duties in Washington on Aug. 1.

In July of 2006 Flowers assumed her position at Idaho Falls Power, the electric utility that provides all of power generation and distribution to the residents of the City of Idaho Falls.

During their conversation, Flowers and Eaton discuss what she’s accomplished, how the industry has changed, what challenges she can expect in her new position and more.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

