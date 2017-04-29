Trump selects I.F. man to serve on Presidential Commission

Updated at 2:09 pm, April 29th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — President Donald J. Trump intends to appoint an Idaho Falls man to serve as a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Damond R. Watkins will be the only Idahoan to serve on the six-member commission once the United States Senate approves the appointment. President Trump made the announcement Saturday.

“It is an honor to be selected by the President of the United States to serve on the President’s Commission,” Watkins tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I am extremely grateful to the president for extending his trust in me and will do my best in this line of service.”

Founded in 1964, the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships is one of America’s most prestigious programs for leadership and public service. White House Fellowships give young men and women first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the Federal government.

Watkins has been actively involved in Idaho and national politics for years. He currently serves as the national committeeman of the Republican Party of Idaho and is the president of Stelvio Strategies in Idaho Falls.

Other members who will serve on the Commission include:

– Robert M. Duncan

– Aldona Z. Wos

– Lee H. Bienstock

– Somers White Farkas

– Marlyn McGrath