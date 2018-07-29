Newsmakers Encore: Meet the owners of Fin Fun

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, we revisit the conservation Nate Eaton had with the owners of Fin Fun – one of east Idaho’s fastest growing companies.

Fin Fun Mermaid was started in 2010 by Karen Browning when her granddaughter asked her to make her a swimmable mermaid tail. The company is still a family owned and operated business based out of Idaho Falls. Karen’s two sons, Eric and Steve, now run the business.

Eric is the CEO of Fin Fun and says he has a passion for helping the employees, customers and company grow and thrive. He has over 25 years in sales and marketing leadership, achieving success and driving results with companies such as Oracle, Micron Electronics, myfamily.com, PolicyTech (Navex Global), and Novell. He has 8 children and is married to Jana. Eric helped found the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center which is a non-profit 501(c)3 and has served as the board chair from 2014-2017. The center provides thousands of items to needy individuals around the world.

Steve is Fin Fun’s CFO and has spent most of his professional career in the accounting and finance world. After graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Accounting from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Steve immediately went to work for an international accounting firm in Seattle, Washington. Ten years later, after advancing to the senior manager level, he decided to pursue other interests, including building his own tax accounting practice. In 2012, Steve joined forces with brother Eric and their parents to become owners and managers of Fin Fun. Steve is married to his wife, Sherry.

During their conversation, the Brownings share the Fin Fun story and talk about what’s next for the booming company.





