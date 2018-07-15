Newsmakers Encore: After tragedy, local mother of 5 boys invents product to keep her toilets spotless
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, we’re revisiting a conversation Nate Eaton had with Cindy Covington in 2017. Cindy is the creator of the Potty Protector.
She lives in Blackfoot and is the mother of five boys. In 2013, her 4-year-old son, Conner, was run over and killed by an SUV. Conner shared a room with his 2-year-old brother, Crew, who had recently been potty trained.
After Conner was killed, Crew would wake up in the middle of the night, walk into the bathroom and urinate all over the place.
Cindy’s husband came up with an idea, which led to the creation of the Potty Protector.
Watch the entire interview in the video player above and see how the Potty Protector works.
Click here for more information on the Potty Protector.
