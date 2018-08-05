Newsmakers: Iona native Jeff Sweat & his new teen novel ‘Mayfly’
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Iona native Jeff Sweat. Jeff was raised in Iona and is the author of Mayfly.
Mayfly, the tale of a dystopian future where no one lives past the age of 17, was recently published by Macmillan as the first book of a young adult series. It’s Jeff’s first book after a long career in journalism, advertising and marketing. He currently works in Los Angeles running Mister Sweat – his own public relations firm.
During his conversation with Nate, Jeff spoke about growing up in eastern Idaho, his big break in getting Mayfly published, advice he has for other authors and a whole lot more.
Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
