Young man on hospice is living life to the fullest

IDAHO FALLS — A young man with weeks to live has been making the most of every minute.

Jesse Brown, 21, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when he was 10, resulting in the loss of one of his legs. In the past couple years, tumors have overtaken his body. Now, with weeks left, he has been placed on hospice care in his home, but this has not prevented him from trying to live life to the fullest.

Brown says his favorite recent experience was Air Idaho Rescue taking him on a helicopter ride over the Tetons.

Courtesy Jesse Brown

“I want to experience everything I can while I’m still able to,” says Brown.

He says he has also gotten to spend a day with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and tickets to several local events. To top it off, Brown will be throwing the first pitch at Thursday’s Idaho Falls Chukars baseball game at 7:15 p.m.

“The doctors are amazed that Jesse is even alive right now with the huge tumor growth,” says Teena Castaneda, Brown’s sister.

Brown hopes to celebrate Halloween and Christmas early. And a GoFundMe page has also been established to help Brown’s family pay for expenses to take him on one last vacation. As of Thursday morning, it had reached more than $1,700 of its $3,000 goal.

“Jesse is the type of person that once you meet him, you are drawn to his smile, his laugh and his true kindness,” the GoFundMe page states.”His hugs reach your soul.”