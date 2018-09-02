2 homes, 2 trailers burn in 8 Mile Fire near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — Two summer homes and two trailers have been lost in the 8 Mile Fire burning five miles southeast of Soda Springs.

The fire started Saturday around 2 p.m. and has burned just over 1,000 acres. The fire was started by sparks from a welder used to repair a damaged metal mailbox, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire died down during the night as cooler temperatures, higher humidity and light winds reduced fire spread and intensity. Fire officials were able to obtain an additional 20-person handcrew, which will be critical in securing the fire’s edge in some of the more difficult terrain.

In addition to ground resources, two helicopters will be used throughout the day to reduce hot spots and limit fire spread. Bear Lake and Caribou County engines will remain on scene through the day to provide structure protection and additional wildland support.

Fire crews are optimistic that 100 percent containment will be reached by Sept. 24. Over 80 individuals have been assigned to this incident.