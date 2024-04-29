What causes skin tags and how do I get rid of them? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What causes skin tags and how do I get rid of them?

Answer: Skin tags are harmless growths that can appear anywhere on your skin, but often develop where skin has been rubbing against skin, jewelry, or clothing for some time. They are commonly found on breasts (beneath), eyelids, groin, neck creases (or where clothing or jewelry rubs against the neck), underarms, sides, abdomen, or back.

Because they develop where skin rubs against skin, people who are overweight, pregnant, or have loose skin are more likely to get skin tags. You also have a higher risk of developing skin tags if you have diabetes, a metabolic syndrome (high blood pressure, unhealthy blood sugar levels, extra fat around your waist, or unhealthy cholesterol levels), or a blood relative has skin tags.

Because they’re harmless, a skin tag only needs to be removed if it:

Becomes irritated or bleeds

Develops on your eyelid and affects your eyesight

Feels painful, especially when the pain comes on suddenly

A skin tag can become irritated if it frequently rubs against jewelry, clothing, or a seat belt. Shaving can also irritate it, especially if you nick the skin tag. A healthcare professional can quickly and safely remove one or more skin tags during an office visit, and usually without the need for a follow-up appointment.

The treatment that your healthcare professional uses will depend on the size of the skin tag, where it appears on your body, and other considerations. Options include:

Cryosurgery: During this treatment, an extremely cold substance like liquid nitrogen is applied to freeze and destroy the skin tag. Sometimes, freezing causes a blister or scab. When the blister or scab falls off, so will the skin tag. When using cryosurgery, your dermatologist may freeze only the bottom of the skin tag and then snip it off with a sterile surgical blade or scissors.

Electrodesiccation: A tiny needle is used to zap the skin tag, which destroys it. You’ll develop a scab on the treated skin that will heal in one to three weeks.

Snip: Sterile surgical scissors or a blade is used to remove the skin tag, and then apply a solution to stop the bleeding. It is important to follow aftercare instructions to prevent infection.