300-acre fire burning northwest of Dubois

DUBOIS – A fire is burning 9 miles northwest of Dubois.

The Bureau of Land Management is responding to the Indian Creek Butte Fire, which started Wednesday on private property and spread to BLM land.

It is burning about 300 acres of grass and brush and is moving northeast. It is zero percent contained, according to a news release. Fire officials said Wednesday night that no structures were threatened.

The cause of the Indian Creek Butte Fire has not yet been determined.

This is not the first time the area has dealt with fires recently. In July, the 100,000-acre Grassy Ridge Fire prompted evacuations in Dubois.

