A saucy and flavorful chicken that is easy to make and clean up

Share This

For me, cooking is fun, but I know that for many people it’s a lot of work. And that has a lot to do with the prep that goes into cooking and the clean up afterwards. My one pan mushroom mustard chicken is flavorful and easy to prepare and uses simple ingredients and very few steps regarding measuring or chopping.

I usually do my clean up while the chicken is cooking, so when it finished, I have a savory and delicious meal but without all the hassle and time of putting my kitchen back together. Serve this dish with a simple salad or veggie and you have a complete dinner that your family will love and you won’t mind spending the thirty minutes or so it took to put together.

Belle’s One Pan Mushroom Mustard Chicken 4 tablespoons butter

4 chicken thighs, bone in and skin on

3 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced in half

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1/2 cup chopped cilantro (optional)

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese In a large, heavy pan, melt the butter. Add the chicken thighs and lightly sprinkle them with salt. Cook them on all sides for about 5 minutes or until nice and golden brown. Remove them from the pan. In the same pan, add the garlic and mushrooms and cook until tender. In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, cream, broth and lemon juice and add to the pan. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Add the red pepper flakes and cilantro and stir. Arrange the chicken in the pan and then cover and cook for about 20-25 minutes or until chicken in no longer pink inside. Sprinkle each thigh with the cheese before serving.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.