A saucy and flavorful chicken that is easy to make and clean up

Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
For me, cooking is fun, but I know that for many people it’s a lot of work. And that has a lot to do with the prep that goes into cooking and the clean up afterwards. My one pan mushroom mustard chicken is flavorful and easy to prepare and uses simple ingredients and very few steps regarding measuring or chopping.
I usually do my clean up while the chicken is cooking, so when it finished, I have a savory and delicious meal but without all the hassle and time of putting my kitchen back together. Serve this dish with a simple salad or veggie and you have a complete dinner that your family will love and you won’t mind spending the thirty minutes or so it took to put together.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
