Charges filed against man who shot deputy

FIRTH — The man who shot a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with multiple felonies.

Juan Santos-Quintero, 25, is charged with one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement, two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Santos-Quintero allegedly shot Bingham County Deputy Todd Howell Friday evening. The actions led to a standoff between Santos-Quintero and law enforcement at a Firth home on Sept. 21.

He is facing up to 30 years in prison and $100,000 in fines

Santos-Quintero was taken into custody later that night without any further incident.

Howell was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

The bullet penetrated the left side of Howell’s body and entered his bullet-proof body armor, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Howell was escorted home on Monday to finish recovering.