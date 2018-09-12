Eastern Idaho State Fair sets 116 year attendance record

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — For the last 116 years, people from all over the region have traveled far and wide to enjoy the Eastern Idaho State Fair. This year, over 248,000 people (up from 2017’s record of 239,448) showed up to enjoy the nine-day event, making this the most attended event in the history of the fair.

The theme this year, Happy Together, reminded people that the largest event in Eastern Idaho is meant to be experienced with a variety of friends and loved ones.

Every year, the Eastern Idaho State Fair takes family entertainment to the next level with unforgettable food, free entertainment, and a variety of thrilling grandstand events. Thousands of people work together each year to accomplish this huge feat and 2018 was no exception. As always, the grandstand events drew huge crowds, with this year producing more grandstand sales than ever before. Opening day kicked things off with an amazing performance by Montgomery Gentry and Restless Heart.

The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo broke attendance records on both Monday and Tuesday and celebrated it’s seventh anniversary of operating as a PRCA rodeo.

Once again, The Gem State Classic teamed up with the Man Up Crusade on Tuesday night for their wear purple campaign, designed to bring awareness to victims ofdomestic violence.

A hilarious performance by Larry the Cable Guy set the perfect midweek tone. The popular comedian had people laughing so hard, they were falling out of their seats.

On Friday, Old Dominion took the stage with opener Brandon Lay, performing to the second largest country crowd in fair history.

As far as the free entertainment went, new country up-and-comer A.C. Jones was a fair favorite along with Lizzy the Dream Girl Hypnotist on the Northwest Farm Credit Services Free Stage. Thrillusionist David DaVinci performed incredible magic on the Bid Dog Satelite Free Stage. And Idaho Central Credit Union was the presenting sponsor for the most talked about free entertainment this year, the fantastic Penguin Olympic High Dive Show. Each of these acts performed two-to-three times a day to standing-room-only crowds.

Special thanks to our Grand Champion Sponsors who make free entertainment possible at the fair. Bingham Memorial Hospital and Teton Auto Group returned as Grand Champion Title Sponsors and their support is a huge reason gate prices have remained unchanged for 9 straight years.

The National Championship Indian Relay Races, intermixed with Pari-mutuel racing, did not disappoint in delivering unbelievable heart pounding action every single race and Butler Amusement set out to thrill fair-goers by bringing three brand new rides to the midway!

For the seventh year in a row, concessionaires competed in the Fairest of Them All food contests. These contests allow our food vendors to introduce new items to their menu each and every year; making sure the EISF fair food remains the absolute best of the best. This years winner of the Fairest of Them All was Billman’s Cowboy Burger.

The winner of the Sweetest of Them All was Creamy Creations Manna Banana Coconut Cone Ice Cream Cone. Best New Fair Food- Sweets went to CR Fish & Things’ Peaches & Dream Churro Donut and La Casita took the honors of Best New Fair Food-Entrée with their Gourmet Tocana cone. The People’s Choice award for the third time in 4 years went to fair favorite, Mexican Crazy Corn.

“Combine the beautiful weather we had all week with the dedication of thousands of people and 2018 was an incredibly successful year,” says Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “I hope everyone from the exhibitors to concessionaires, sponsors to

employees and especially those who attended this year’s event were HAPPY TOGETHER making memories at the Fair. We are so grateful to be able to continue this 116-year tradition in this community.”

As clean up of the 2018 fair has begun, plans are already well underway for 2019. Mark your calendars for August 30 through September 7, 2019.