Former high school teacher, coach charged with stalking

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A former Hillcrest High School teacher and coach could face up to five years behind bars after allegedly stalking a woman he had an affair with.

Bryan Johnston, 50, was arrested Thursday after breaking a civil protection order issued in April meant to protect the victim. He faces a felony charge of first-degree stalking.

Johnston is accused of willfully, maliciously and repeatedly stalking a 26-year-old woman between May and July. Court documents show Johnston would appear at certain places that were part of the woman’s daily routine and he attempted to contact her through other people including some former students.

In April, the victim reported Johnston’s “alarming” behavior as he had attempted to enter her home during the evenings when she wasn’t home. He threatened to take his own life because she was ending their five year relationship, according to court documents, and she reported receiving text messages and calls from computer-generated phone numbers she suspected to be him.

Johnston allegedly urinated on the victim’s mattress when she wasn’t home and placed her underwear in an envelope before leaving them on her boyfriend’s car. The woman also reported that tires on her vehicle were punctured.

Following a protection order issued in April, Johnston was told by officers to stay at least 900 feet away from the victim, her home, gym and workplace. He was told not to contact her in any way.

After being informed by officers of the conditions, documents show Johnston was in the same area as the woman or near her home at least nine times. Johnston was aware of her schedule, knew where she went for her daily coffee and she often saw his car in the same parking lot while getting her drink.

At the same coffee shop, Johnston emailed the business and arranged a $100 credit for the victim with her name and description of her vehicle. Documents show he gave the employees messages for her when she would come to get coffee.

Court documents show the teacher used former and current high school students as go-betweens in order to contact the victim. He asked students to prank her – which they were reluctant to do.

He allegedly told former students of things happening to the victim – like the home break-ins – and would then blame it on other people. He asked the former students to tell her it wasn’t him or to take responsibility for his actions in order to have his no-contact order lifted. Johnson is accused of using a fake Facebook name in order to contact or communicate with these students.

Court documents show Johnston made Craigslist advertisements to get information about cars parked in front of the victim’s home and that he wanted to steal her cat.

Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Chuck Shackett told EastIdahoNews.com that Johnston submitted a resignation letter on July 25 and no longer works for the district. He was formerly a social studies teacher, coach, and advisor since 2000.

“It’s a personnel issue so it’s hard to say anything,” Shackett said.

Johnston is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.