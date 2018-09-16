Fundraising drive begins for family of hunter killed in bear attack

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming – Now people have a way to quickly donate to the family of Mark Uptain, a bow hunting guide who died after a bear attack Friday in the Teton Wilderness.

A family friend created a GoFundMe page in his name. Since it was launched Saturday evening, it has already raised $11,544 of the $50,000 goal.

“Even more than the outdoors Mark loved his beautiful wife Sarah and their five amazing kids,” writes Rauli Perry, who has been friends with Sarah Uptain since they were in second grade. “Please give what you can or share to help this family in their time of need. I know I can’t take away the pain, but if we can help support Sarah to be able to focus on the kids and not worry about finances.”

If you would like to donate, click here.

This article was first published by Jackson Hole News & Guide. It is used here with permission.

