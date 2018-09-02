Good turnout for first two days of Eastern Idaho State Fair, officials say

BLACKFOOT – Pleasant weather brought people out in droves to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Last year the first few days of the fair were in blistering heat and that caused numbers to lower a little bit, but this year the streets were packed.

One theme in the last few years has been an early opening on Friday before the parade fully kicks off the fair on Saturday. Since the success of that soft opening the last two years, we may have to stop calling it an “early” opening.

Brandon Bird, General Manager of the Eastern Idaho State Fair “We expect our opening Friday to continue… It’s a good soft opening for us… Starts slow enough that we can get our stuff together… To make sure that we serve the public well… And then that evening is just a great solid night on a weekend night and everybody turned out to see Montgomery Gentry last night and that’s why we do it.”

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.