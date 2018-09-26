Help the family of Bingham County Deputy Todd Howell

BLACKFOOT — During a standoff in Firth last Friday, Bingham County deputy Sgt. Todd Howell was shot in the line of duty.

The bullet penetrated the side of his vest and he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for surgery, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

After fighting through the injury, Howell was released from the hospital Monday and driven to his home with a police escort, where he is now recovering.

His wife Kathy has taken time off work to care for Howell. However, due to a recent trip to see to a new grandson, Kathy does not have any vacation time left and the family is in need of support during this difficult time.

For those wishing to help the family an account has been set up at Zions Bank in the name of ‘Todd Howell’ and funds can be dropped off at any branch. Donations can also be mailed to the Blackfoot branch at 1350 Parkway #1, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.

PayPal donations can also be sent to gaustin@co.bingham.id.us.

Please forward any questions to the Fraternal Order of Police Snake River Lodge #35 at (208) 251-8613 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.

Disclaimer: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.